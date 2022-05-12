Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its position in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,884 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dillard’s by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Dillard’s during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

DDS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dillard’s to $275.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.00.

Shares of NYSE:DDS opened at $283.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.74. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.22 and a 12-month high of $416.71.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $15.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.75 by $6.93. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 53.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 17.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 1.88%.

In other news, Director Warren A. Stephens purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $230.51 per share, for a total transaction of $4,610,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 29.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard's stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

