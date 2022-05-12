Diploma (LON:DPLM) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,360 at Berenberg Bank

Diploma (LON:DPLM – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,200 ($39.45) to GBX 3,360 ($41.43) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DPLM has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Diploma in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Diploma in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,290 ($40.56) price target on shares of Diploma in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($43.15) price target on shares of Diploma in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating and issued a GBX 2,550 ($31.44) price target on shares of Diploma in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diploma has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,150 ($38.84).

Shares of LON DPLM opened at GBX 2,478 ($30.55) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.04. Diploma has a 12 month low of GBX 2,384 ($29.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,504 ($43.20). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,673.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,904.31. The company has a market capitalization of £3.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.47.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

