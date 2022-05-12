Directa Plus (LON:DCTA) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Directa Plus Plc (LON:DCTA – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 110 ($1.36) and last traded at GBX 108.50 ($1.34). Approximately 32,527 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 36,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107.50 ($1.33).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 118.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 136.17. The company has a market capitalization of £71.67 million and a PE ratio of -23.59.

Get Directa Plus alerts:

About Directa Plus (LON:DCTA)

Directa Plus Plc manufactures and sells graphene-based products for industrial and commercial applications in Italy and internationally. It operates through Textile, Environmental, and Others segments. The company offers its products under the G+ brand name. Its products are used in environment, elastomers, textiles, composite materials, golf balls, and footwear.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Directa Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Directa Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.