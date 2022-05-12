Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH) Shares Down 20.6%

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH – Get Rating) fell 20.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $143.43 and last traded at $145.40. 1,635,353 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 1,830,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $183.17.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $164.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.85.

Get Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GUSH. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 13.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.