Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $99.83

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $99.83 and last traded at $101.15, with a volume of 5432 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.63.

DFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $154.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.76.

The company has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.80.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.64. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 41.57% and a net margin of 38.42%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.80%.

In other news, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total transaction of $568,481.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $101,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DFS. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 14.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 36,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 21.3% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 125.4% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 4.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 18.6% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

