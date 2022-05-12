DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Equities analysts expect DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for DISH Network’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.94. DISH Network reported earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $3.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to $2.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). DISH Network had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

DISH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of DISH Network from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DISH Network has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.17.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 95.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in DISH Network by 22.5% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 15.4% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 5.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 33,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DISH traded up $2.05 on Friday, hitting $19.51. 261,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,216,645. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07. DISH Network has a 52 week low of $17.29 and a 52 week high of $46.31. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.92.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

