DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) PT Lowered to $61.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DISH. Pivotal Research cut their target price on DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DISH Network from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James cut their price objective on DISH Network from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group raised DISH Network from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised DISH Network from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH opened at $17.46 on Monday. DISH Network has a 1 year low of $17.29 and a 1 year high of $46.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.40.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DISH Network will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in DISH Network by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in DISH Network by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in DISH Network by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,790,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,312,000 after purchasing an additional 115,532 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in DISH Network by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 35,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DISH Network by 176.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 112,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 71,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

