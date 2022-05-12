Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Diversey had a positive return on equity of 24.92% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $660.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ DSEY opened at $7.48 on Thursday. Diversey has a 12 month low of $6.89 and a 12 month high of $18.61. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSEY. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diversey by 726.8% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 961,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,797,000 after purchasing an additional 845,156 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diversey by 3,355.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 732,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,756,000 after purchasing an additional 711,745 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diversey by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,915,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,590,000 after purchasing an additional 305,201 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Diversey by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 750,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,987,000 after purchasing an additional 156,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Diversey by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 870,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,586,000 after acquiring an additional 80,262 shares in the last quarter. 97.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DSEY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Diversey from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Diversey from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Diversey from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diversey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Diversey Company Profile

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

