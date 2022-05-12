Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.02

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.02 and last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 56027 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DHC. TheStreet raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $504.26 million, a P/E ratio of 1.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,904,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,305 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,948,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,101,000 after acquiring an additional 995,249 shares during the period. Flat Footed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $23,042,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,111,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,795,000 after acquiring an additional 327,832 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,016,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,501,000 after buying an additional 106,283 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

