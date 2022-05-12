DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $18.01

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.01 and last traded at $18.08, with a volume of 224365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.30.

DNBBY has been the topic of several recent research reports. DNB Markets cut their price target on DNB Bank ASA from 248.00 to 238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on DNB Bank ASA from 190.00 to 200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from 230.00 to 250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Danske upgraded DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on DNB Bank ASA from 186.00 to 181.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.80.

Get DNB Bank ASA alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

DNB Bank ASA ( OTCMKTS:DNBBY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. DNB Bank ASA had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 39.63%. Equities analysts forecast that DNB Bank ASA will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a $0.9024 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.35%. DNB Bank ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.01%.

DNB Bank ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DNBBY)

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DNB Bank ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNB Bank ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.