DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DNB ASA is a commercial bank which provide banking products and services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, loans, investment banking advisory, financing services, insurance products, foreign exchange, cash management, payments and pension services as well as cards, advisory and real estate broking services. DNB ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Danske raised DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from 230.00 to 250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded DNB Bank ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from 203.00 to 225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on DNB Bank ASA from 186.00 to 181.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on DNB Bank ASA from 190.00 to 200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.80.

DNB Bank ASA stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.11. The stock had a trading volume of 137,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,695. DNB Bank ASA has a 12 month low of $17.87 and a 12 month high of $25.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. DNB Bank ASA had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 39.63%. Equities research analysts expect that DNB Bank ASA will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

About DNB Bank ASA

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

