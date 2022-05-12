Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 16,632 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 84,155 shares.The stock last traded at $35.55 and had previously closed at $36.79.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DCBO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Docebo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Docebo in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Docebo from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.90.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -83.46 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.03.

Docebo ( NASDAQ:DCBO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $29.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.46 million. Docebo’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Docebo Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in Docebo during the 1st quarter worth $4,755,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Docebo in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Brightlight Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Docebo by 10.2% in the first quarter. Brightlight Capital Management LP now owns 415,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,482,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Docebo by 8.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its position in shares of Docebo by 23.7% during the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.59% of the company’s stock.

About Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

