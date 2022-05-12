Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dominion Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the highest is $0.81. Dominion Energy posted earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dominion Energy will report full-year earnings of $4.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.13. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dominion Energy.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on D shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE D traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.81. The company had a trading volume of 43,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,285,467. Dominion Energy has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

