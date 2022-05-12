Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Major Shareholder Buys $879,200.55 in Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 61,785 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.23 per share, with a total value of $879,200.55. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,560,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,276,783.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Donegal Group alerts:

On Monday, May 9th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 7,059 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.58 per share, for a total transaction of $102,920.22.

On Tuesday, May 3rd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 8,537 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.66 per share, for a total transaction of $116,615.42.

Shares of Donegal Group stock opened at $15.02 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.10 million, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.06. Donegal Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $15.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $208.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.50 million. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 3.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Donegal Group Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a positive change from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.53%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 99.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 636.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Donegal Group in the third quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Donegal Group in the third quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DGICA. StockNews.com raised Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

About Donegal Group (Get Rating)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.