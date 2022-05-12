Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Major Shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal Purchases 7,059 Shares

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 7,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.58 per share, for a total transaction of $102,920.22. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,579,620 shares in the company, valued at $154,250,859.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 5th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 61,785 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.23 per share, with a total value of $879,200.55.

On Tuesday, May 3rd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 8,537 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.66 per share, for a total transaction of $116,615.42.

Shares of Donegal Group stock opened at $15.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $471.10 million, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.99. Donegal Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.09 and a twelve month high of $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.24). Donegal Group had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $208.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Donegal Group Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DGICA. StockNews.com raised shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGICA. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 497.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 27,615 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donegal Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 45.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Donegal Group by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Donegal Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

