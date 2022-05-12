Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Director Gary G. Greenfield Buys 1,820 Shares

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) Director Gary G. Greenfield purchased 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.32 per share, for a total transaction of $49,722.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 58,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,308.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:DFIN traded down $1.22 on Wednesday, reaching $25.88. 616,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,211. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.98. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $211.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.87 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 38.91% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DFIN shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DFIN. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth $76,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.