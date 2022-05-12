DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Hits New 1-Year Low After Insider Selling

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $62.08 and last traded at $63.66, with a volume of 109681 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.18.

Specifically, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc purchased 390,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.65 per share, for a total transaction of $33,036,863.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 5,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.78, for a total transaction of $567,068.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 433,322 shares of company stock valued at $44,968,651. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Get DoorDash alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DASH. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.90 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.34.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 11.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,189,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,759,000 after buying an additional 1,269,171 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in DoorDash by 91.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in DoorDash by 12.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in DoorDash by 86.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in DoorDash by 154.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 5,088 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash Company Profile (NYSE:DASH)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.