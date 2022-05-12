Dora Factory (DORA) Trading Down 44.6% Over Last 7 Days

Dora Factory (DORA) traded down 17.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 12th. During the last week, Dora Factory has traded down 44.6% against the US dollar. One Dora Factory coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.23 or 0.00007804 BTC on major exchanges. Dora Factory has a total market cap of $9.17 million and approximately $10.21 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Dora Factory

Dora Factory is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,117,425 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

Dora Factory Coin Trading

