Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) PT Lowered to C$11.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$17.00 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their target price on Dorel Industries from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DIIBF opened at $4.91 on Monday. Dorel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $4.89 and a fifty-two week high of $23.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $160.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.81.

Dorel Industries ( OTCMKTS:DIIBF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. Dorel Industries had a negative return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $435.27 million during the quarter.

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes home products and juvenile products worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings products, folding chair and tables, outdoor and juvenile furniture, futons, bunk beds, mattresses, bedroom, dining, home entertainment, and office furniture, upholstery, step stools and ladders, and hand trucks.

