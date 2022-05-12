Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported 0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.09 by -0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of 308.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 302.89 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share.

NYSE DOUG traded up 0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching 5.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,980. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 6.83. Douglas Elliman has a one year low of 5.21 and a one year high of 12.66.

Get Douglas Elliman alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%.

DOUG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Douglas Elliman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Douglas Elliman in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock.

In other news, COO Richard Lampen acquired 20,000 shares of Douglas Elliman stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 6.98 per share, for a total transaction of 139,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO J Bryant Kirkland III acquired 10,000 shares of Douglas Elliman stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 6.87 per share, for a total transaction of 68,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 100,242 shares of company stock worth $680,800 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOUG. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,611,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,146,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Douglas Elliman by 180.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,969,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,323 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,291,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,801,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Elliman Company Profile (Get Rating)

Douglas Elliman Inc engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,500 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Elliman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Elliman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.