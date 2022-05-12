Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.02-$2.08 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

DEI traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.14. 82,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,143,728. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.65 and its 200 day moving average is $32.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Douglas Emmett has a one year low of $26.87 and a one year high of $36.97.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $238.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.76 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 1.97%. Douglas Emmett’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 254.55%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DEI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the first quarter worth about $210,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 16.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the first quarter worth about $371,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 126.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 10,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 5.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

