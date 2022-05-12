Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Position Decreased by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Dover by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Dover by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dover by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dover by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DOV stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $131.35. The company had a trading volume of 877,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,762. The stock has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $128.31 and a 12 month high of $184.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.92.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Dover had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Dover’s payout ratio is 26.04%.

Several equities analysts have commented on DOV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Dover from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.08.

In other Dover news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $4,945,018.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total transaction of $504,324.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

