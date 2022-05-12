Dowling & Yahnke LLC Invests $220,000 in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

NYSEARCA:AVEM opened at $52.29 on Thursday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $70.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.48.

