DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) PT Lowered to $25.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Loop Capital from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DKNG. Northland Securities lowered their price target on DraftKings from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised DraftKings to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Bank of America lowered their price target on DraftKings from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on DraftKings from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on DraftKings from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.90.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $10.27 on Monday. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $64.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.02. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 75.86% and a negative net margin of 117.53%. The firm had revenue of $473.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 191,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $3,785,974.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 199,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $4,033,381.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 190,000 shares of company stock worth $3,608,000 and sold 1,316,922 shares worth $25,319,815. 55.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter worth about $753,000. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 110.7% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its holdings in DraftKings by 240.6% during the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 222,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after buying an additional 157,430 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Wealth Management grew its holdings in DraftKings by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Wealth Management now owns 25,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DraftKings by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 220,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 25,673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily fantasy sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities, as well as media and other online consumer products.

