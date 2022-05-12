Drive Shack’s (DS) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Drive Shack (LON:DS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Drive Shack in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Drive Shack from GBX 588 ($7.25) to GBX 570 ($7.03) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.29) price target on shares of Drive Shack in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 506.71 ($6.25).

Drive Shack Inc is a leading owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses.

