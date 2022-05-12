DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 73.9% from the April 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 342,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of DSDVY traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.79. The stock had a trading volume of 45,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.21. DSV A/S has a 1-year low of $72.78 and a 1-year high of $133.78.

Get DSV A/S alerts:

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. DSV A/S had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that DSV A/S will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $0.2707 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 0.28%. DSV A/S’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on DSV A/S from 1,850.00 to 1,770.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on DSV A/S from 1,830.00 to 1,500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on DSV A/S from 1,650.00 to 1,400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised DSV A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on DSV A/S from 1,736.00 to 1,570.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DSV A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,082.26.

DSV A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea; Road; and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment is engaged in the provision of air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DSV A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.