DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor (NYSE:DTP) Cut to C at TheStreet

DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor (NYSE:DTP – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NYSE:DTP opened at $51.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.80. DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor has a 12-month low of $48.31 and a 12-month high of $54.73.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor by 11,231.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 7,525 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor during the first quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor during the first quarter worth about $658,000.

