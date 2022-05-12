Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Announces Earnings Results

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Duke Energy updated its FY22 guidance to $5.30-5.60 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $5.30-$5.60 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $108.17. The stock had a trading volume of 33,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,972,072. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.48 and its 200-day moving average is $104.85. Duke Energy has a 52 week low of $95.48 and a 52 week high of $116.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $83.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.34.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.92%.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $415,468.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Robert Alexander Glenn sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,437 shares of company stock worth $3,505,795. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Duke Energy by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DUK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.67.

About Duke Energy (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.