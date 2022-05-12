Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dutch Bros updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of BROS stock traded down $9.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.67. 457,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,994,883. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.66. Dutch Bros has a 1-year low of $32.42 and a 1-year high of $81.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.43.

In related news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $585,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joth Ricci sold 71,125 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $3,020,678.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,524,990 shares in the company, valued at $107,236,325.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,222,250 shares of company stock worth $267,655,469 over the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Dutch Bros by 595.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,000.

BROS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Dutch Bros in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen decreased their target price on Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Dutch Bros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Dutch Bros from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.91.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 538 drive-thru coffee locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

