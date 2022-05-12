DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $92.34 Million

Equities analysts expect DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) to report sales of $92.34 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for DZS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $93.00 million and the lowest is $91.51 million. DZS posted sales of $82.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DZS will report full-year sales of $394.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $388.55 million to $400.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $432.91 million, with estimates ranging from $420.32 million to $445.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DZS.

Get DZS alerts:

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. DZS had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DZS from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on DZS in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on DZS from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on DZS from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DZS by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 121,616 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 61,029 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of DZS by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,548 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in DZS by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 31,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. First Washington CORP increased its stake in DZS by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 378,290 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in DZS in the 1st quarter worth about $2,021,000. Institutional investors own 34.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DZSI traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.02. 91,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,582. The stock has a market cap of $359.56 million, a P/E ratio of -24.57 and a beta of 1.27. DZS has a 12-month low of $10.77 and a 12-month high of $23.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.85.

About DZS (Get Rating)

DZS Inc provides broadband network access solutions and communications platforms in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers broadband connectivity solutions through DZS Velocity, including voice, high-definition and ultra-high-definition video, highspeed internet access, and business class services; switching and routing products; and XCelerate for increasing the velocity with which service providers can leap to multi-gigabit services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DZS (DZSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DZS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DZS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.