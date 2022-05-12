E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €12.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($13.16) target price on E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EOAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €13.00 ($13.68) target price on E.On in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($10.32) price objective on E.On in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.00 ($12.63) price objective on E.On in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.80 ($13.47) price objective on E.On in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €10.25 ($10.79) price objective on E.On in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €12.30 ($12.95).

Shares of E.On stock opened at €10.23 ($10.77) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €10.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €11.19. E.On has a 12-month low of €6.70 ($7.05) and a 12-month high of €10.80 ($11.37).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

