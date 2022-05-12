Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.85 EPS

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.85, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share.
NASDAQ:EGRX traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $43.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,773. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $36.48 and a 12-month high of $58.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.86. The firm has a market cap of $547.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.15 and a beta of 0.68.
EGRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.
Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.
