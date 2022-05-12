Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,234,000. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 593.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 69,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,035,000 after acquiring an additional 59,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 152.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EMN. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $139.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.69.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $101.86 on Thursday. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $98.24 and a 52 week high of $130.47. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.12). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.75%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $586,797.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

