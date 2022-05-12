easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 570 ($7.03) price objective on easyJet in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 800 ($9.86) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 800 ($9.86) target price on easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 825 ($10.17) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.24) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, easyJet currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 696.27 ($8.58).

EZJ opened at GBX 477.70 ($5.89) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 533.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 574.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.98. easyJet has a 12-month low of GBX 417.40 ($5.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,029 ($12.69). The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72.

In other easyJet news, insider Stephen Hester acquired 20,000 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 480 ($5.92) per share, for a total transaction of £96,000 ($118,357.79). Also, insider Julie Southern purchased 1,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 656 ($8.09) per share, for a total transaction of £9,951.52 ($12,269.17). Insiders acquired 21,577 shares of company stock valued at $10,625,130 over the last 90 days.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

