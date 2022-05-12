Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,700 shares, an increase of 673.0% from the April 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVN. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 855,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,828,000 after buying an additional 10,633 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 5.9% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,612,000 after buying an additional 30,915 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 10.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 385,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 36,778 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 212.1% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 376,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 255,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 326,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE EVN opened at $11.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.72. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $14.40.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

