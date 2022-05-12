Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 374,100 shares, an increase of 227.6% from the April 15th total of 114,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 686,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of NYSE:EXG opened at $8.11 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.85. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $10.81.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.069 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
