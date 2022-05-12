Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 374,100 shares, an increase of 227.6% from the April 15th total of 114,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 686,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:EXG opened at $8.11 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.85. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $10.81.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.069 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXG. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 285,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 15,782 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 399,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 14,102 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

