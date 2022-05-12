Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd.

Shares of TEAF traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.64. The stock had a trading volume of 776 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,216. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $15.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.79.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 1.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 528,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 16,572 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $1,323,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $544,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period.

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

