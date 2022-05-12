Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 143.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,968 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Ecolab worth $57,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.9% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.4% in the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 26,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 17,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 17.1% during the third quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 17,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ECL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.40.

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,134.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Tracy B. Mckibben purchased 1,475 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,075 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,306. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ECL stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.25. 949,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565,293. The company has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion, a PE ratio of 41.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.85 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.48.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

About Ecolab (Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.