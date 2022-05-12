Edgeless Trading Down 39.7% Over Last Week (EDG)

Edgeless (EDG) traded down 25.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 12th. In the last seven days, Edgeless has traded 39.7% lower against the US dollar. Edgeless has a market cap of $1.64 million and $4,973.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edgeless coin can currently be bought for about $0.0134 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Edgeless

Edgeless (CRYPTO:EDG) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeless

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

