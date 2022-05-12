Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires Shares of 698 Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,485,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter valued at $770,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ultra Clean presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $29.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.04 and a 1-year high of $60.84.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.04). Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 5.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director David T. Ibnale sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $1,142,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

