Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Makes New $44,000 Investment in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRUS. Crestline Management LP raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 56,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after buying an additional 30,375 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 14.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,044,000 after acquiring an additional 147,114 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the third quarter worth about $4,778,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 254,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,430,000 after purchasing an additional 29,906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $79,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,824.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 3,726 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total value of $319,467.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $75.48 on Thursday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.09 and a twelve month high of $95.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.40 and its 200 day moving average is $83.69.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.61. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $498.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRUS. Zacks Investment Research cut Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.21.

About Cirrus Logic (Get Rating)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.