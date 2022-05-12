Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Makes New $55,000 Investment in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UMC. FMR LLC increased its position in United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,318 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,062,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,486,000 after purchasing an additional 676,871 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 9.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 78.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 11,595 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in United Microelectronics by 20.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 9,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

Shares of UMC opened at $7.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.15. United Microelectronics Co. has a 52-week low of $7.49 and a 52-week high of $12.68. The firm has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.63 and its 200-day moving average is $10.06.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UMC. Nomura downgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.28.

About United Microelectronics (Get Rating)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.