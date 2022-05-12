Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Purchases New Shares in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AVY opened at $171.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $156.51 and a 12 month high of $229.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.77. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.93.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.23. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 40.50%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.16%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.00.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

