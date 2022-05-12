Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Reduces Stock Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 80.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,492,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,101,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,580,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,819,000 after purchasing an additional 665,199 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,265,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,432,000 after purchasing an additional 589,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 111.1% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,017,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,197,000 after purchasing an additional 535,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SPOT. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $270.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $181.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $358.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.31.

Spotify Technology stock opened at $91.94 on Thursday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $91.35 and a one year high of $305.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.57. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.49 and a beta of 1.80.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.40. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

