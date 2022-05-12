Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 10,975 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 98.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,975 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in Eaton by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 79,382 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $1,117,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Eaton by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 15,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $1,728,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

ETN stock opened at $140.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $139.12 and a one year high of $175.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.59%.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Eaton from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.13.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

