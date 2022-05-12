Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Takes Position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EUFN. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,952,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,092,000 after buying an additional 142,134 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 36.5% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,475,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,951,000 after purchasing an additional 394,598 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 414,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,131,000 after purchasing an additional 20,016 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 377,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,494 shares during the period.

Shares of EUFN stock opened at $16.55 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.74 and a fifty-two week high of $21.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.56.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

