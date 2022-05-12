EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 86.5% from the April 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on EDP – Energias de Portugal to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EDP – Energias de Portugal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.31.

Shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal stock traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $46.92. 44,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,476. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a one year low of $42.56 and a one year high of $59.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.91.

EDP – Energias de Portugal ( OTCMKTS:EDPFY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that EDP – Energias de Portugal will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the production, transmission, distribution, and commercialization of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Italy, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Greece, Brazil, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments.

