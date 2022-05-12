Eidoo (EDO) Hits 1-Day Volume of $597,644.00

Eidoo (EDO) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One Eidoo coin can now be bought for $0.75 or 0.00007978 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Eidoo has traded flat against the dollar. Eidoo has a market cap of $43.06 million and $597,644.00 worth of Eidoo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Eidoo alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,525.45 or 1.00050124 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003517 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 29.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002207 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001749 BTC.

About Eidoo

Eidoo (CRYPTO:EDO) is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2017. Eidoo’s total supply is 59,634,176 coins and its circulating supply is 57,334,955 coins. Eidoo’s official Twitter account is @eidoo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Eidoo is /r/eidooapp/ . The official website for Eidoo is eidoo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling Eidoo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eidoo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eidoo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eidoo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Eidoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eidoo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.