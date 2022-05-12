Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $41.18

Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $41.18 and last traded at $41.33, with a volume of 78806 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.15.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup lowered Eisai from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.42.

Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.

