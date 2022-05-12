Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $1.90 Per Share

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note issued on Monday, May 9th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger anticipates that the company will earn $1.90 per share for the year. William Blair also issued estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s FY2025 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ELAN. Barclays increased their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.43.

NYSE:ELAN opened at $20.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $37.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of -21.69, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.74.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 6.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 90,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 165.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 245,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 153,336 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 83.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 15,016 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 3.8% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter valued at $36,000.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

